Nicolas Maduro Flashes Peace Sign While in Federal Custody, Video

Throws Up Peace Sign in Federal Custody After Landing in New York

Nicolas Maduro's gone from president in Venezuela to prisoner in the United States ... and, we've got the first clear images of him in federal custody.

TMZ has obtained two videos of the deposed Latin American leader shortly after he landed in New York City ... and, he actually looks pretty relaxed for someone facing drug charges in the U.S.

Check it out ... after unloading Maduro from a truck they walk him right past the camera -- and the former prez flashes a peace sign.

When compared to the other clip -- where a large contingent of law enforcement walks him across a tarmac and into a nondescript building.

The White House released a clip of Maduro's perp walk as well ... with two DEA agents leading him down a hallway while he wishes onlookers a happy new year.

We did see a person believed to be Maduro disembark from a plane earlier in the day ... though the video was taken from high above -- and it was hard to make out much of him in the crowd of law enforcement officers.

He was then flown by helicopter to a secondary location ... where the videos we obtained were taken.

As you know ... President Donald Trump announced Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were arrested after a large-scale military action in Venezuela. President Trump says the United States will "run" Venezuela "until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition."