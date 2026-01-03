Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Victoria Was Offered Plea Deal Before Death

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria had a plea deal that demanded sobriety waiting to be signed ahead of her sudden death ... TMZ has learned.

As you know, she was found deceased at Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning, with the dispatch audio indicating it may be related to an overdose. We also told you she had multiple run-ins with the law over the years ... with a recent drug-related arrest in April.

And, according to court docs obtained by TMZ ... Victoria was offered a plea deal following the April incident, during which she was found to be in unlawful possession of cocaine -- and resisted arrest. The plea deal Napa County had offered would require her to plead guilty to resisting/obstructing arrest and possessing a controlled substance ... but would free her of the charge against her of being under the influence of a controlled substance. In return, she'd have to refrain from using drugs and submit to random testing.

This deal would have required her to be on probation for a year ... as well as attend an alternative program such as counseling. She would have also been responsible for paying for the program as well as the fines associated with her charges.

Victoria's next court date was January 20, where she may have entered a plea for the case. However, she did not make it to the date.

TMZ reached out to Victoria's attorney and the Napa County prosecutor for comment ... so far, no word back.

As we told you, the charges resulted from a welfare check at Victoria's location after she accidentally dialed police in Napa. She told authorities she was fine, but while there, they noticed a white residue on her tongue and that she had rapid speech and was "fighting with her body movements." She admitted to using cocaine that day, and police arrested her -- which she resisted.

Victoria's family broke their silence on her death Friday with a brief statement that read ... "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

She was 34.