Witness at Victoria Jones' Hotel Room Told First Responders She Using Cocaine

A witness at Victoria Jones' death scene told first responders she'd been using cocaine in the lead-up to her passing ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... when authorities arrived at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel Thursday morning, they saw blue tinge on Victoria's lips and fingertails and immediately suspected she'd overdosed on drugs.

We're told a female witnesses told first responders Victoria had been doing cocaine that night.

Our sources say she was at the hotel with a group of three of four people, and the group told first responders they were at the spot ringing in the new year.

We broke the story ... Victoria had multiple run-ins with the law prior to her death, including an arrest for drug posession where cops say she told officers she'd been using cocaine.

She was also arrested months later after an alleged domestic dispute turned violent ... with a man accusing her of slapping him after they argued about her drug use.

As you know ... San Francisco Fire Department officials were called to the Fairmont around 3 AM Thursday for a reported medical emergency. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family released a statement just a few hours ago in which they thanked the public for their well wishes and asked for privacy.

Victoria was just 34 years old.