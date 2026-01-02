'Finding Prince Charming' Star Jasen Kaplan's Death Ruled Suicide

Jasen Kaplan's cause of death has been revealed ... and it's officially been ruled a suicide, TMZ has learned.

The "Finding Prince Charming" star and celebrity makeup artist passed away in a New York City hospital on New Year's Eve ... and authorities are now calling blunt impact injuries of torso and extremities the cause.

Authorities add they've now concluded the death is a suicide.

As we previously noted ... this is the second loss connected to "Finding Prince Charming" in less than a month ... after Chad Spodick, another contestant, also passed away.

His death was also ruled a suicide ... with dispatch audio revealing he hanged himself in the backyard.

Jasen was just 46.