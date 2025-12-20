Tech Influencer Lamarr Wilson Dead at 48 After Suicide

Lamarr Wilson, a beloved tech influencer, unexpectedly died last month when he committed suicide.

Wilson, known by millions of fans as the "Tech Lifestyle Entertainer,” took his own life by asphyxiation, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reports. He died at a residence on Friday, Nov. 21, with his family confirming the sad news on Facebook on Dec. 13.

The content creator made a name for himself in the tech lifestyle space, joyfully unboxing and reviewing phones, computers, gaming systems and more for more than 3 million followers across his YouTube, Instagram and TikTok pages.

His reach went further than his own social pages -- he hosted and produced 2 series for Mashable, "YouTube Weekly" and "Socially Awkward." Plus, he was a contributor to the "Daily Tech News Show" podcast for a decade, according to his LinkedIn.

Wilson, who was also the winner of a People’s Voice Webby Award, shared his final social media posts on Nov. 12, which show him comedically running through his home to show fans all his Belkin chargers. About 2 weeks before that, he raved over being selected as a 2026 CES Innovation Awards judge, saying ... "It was a dope experience, I learned a lot, and I’m glad to add this distinction to my portfolio."

He turned 48 in October and appeared to be thrilled with the way life was heading, even gushing about his 48-pound weight loss. He penned ... "I feel good, I’m genuinely at peace, and a key is keeping people out of my life who are determined to disrupt it with their inner chaos. We’re not here on this Earth long enough to tolerate that. Don’t let that happen to you!"

RIP