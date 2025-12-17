TikToker Riziki Ilenre's Death Investigated by Police After Reports of Suicide

Police are investigating TikToker Riziki Ilenre's death after numerous reports surfaced that she died by suicide.

The Montgomery Police Department in Alabama tells TMZ they are investigating the circumstances of her December 12 death.

A landslide of concerned social media users have reported it appears she ended her life during a live stream on TikTok after being subject to constant bullying ... though police were unable to confirm this to TMZ as of Wednesday. Many of her loved ones declined to comment.

Riziki had previously spoken out about her mental health struggles over the years. She was a law student at Illinois Institute of Technology and heavily involved in her local ministry. She was also known for her close relationship with her service dog, Chief.

