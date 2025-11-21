TikTok Star Ben Bader's Cause of Death Released

TikTok star Ben Bader died from complications of cardiovascular disease, TMZ has learned.

According to medical examiner documents obtained by TMZ, the content creator had untreated hardening and narrowing of the arteries ... and his death has been ruled as natural. Florida's Palm County Medical Examiner noted genetic factors "were likely involved in the development" of his cardiovascular impairment.

Ben was believed to be healthy, and only had recent complaints of back and shoulder pain he sought physical therapy to alleviate, the documents further state. The pain reliever codeine was traced in his urine, but not in his blood ... and was not a contributing factor to his unexpected death.

The report states he was exercising at his private community's gym when a fellow gymgoer found him unresponsive on the ground 8 minutes after he had gotten off the treadmill.

The Jupiter Police Department told us after his October 23 death that bystanders found him and he appeared "not to be breathing." Life-saving measures were performed by responding authorities before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As we reported, his girlfriend is the one who broke the devestating news, telling fans his death was "extremely sudden."

Ben's loved ones remembered him as "visionary who led with love, lived with intention, and turned his passions into helping others."

He was known for his lifestyle content and financial advice, and even offer a financial coaching course.