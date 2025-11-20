'Gotti' Actor Spencer Lofranco Dead at 33

Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco -- best known for his starring roles in "Jamesy Boy" and "Gotti" -- has died.

TMZ has learned his death is being investigated in British Columbia, Canada. The cause has not yet been determined.

His brother, Santino Lofranco, paid tribute to the star on Instagram and revealed he passed on Tuesday. He remembered him as a "legend" who "changed people [sic] lives."

We've reached out to their father Rocco Lofranco, a personal injury attorney in Toronto, for comment ... so far, no word back.

Spencer described himself as a naturally funny kid who was "always trying to make people laugh and always the center of attention" in a 2014 chat with Interview. He said he decided to pursue acting seriously at age 17 ... despite his father wanting him to be a hockey player and lawyer.

He studied the craft at the New York Film Academy during a year-long conservatory, which is when he landed "Jamesy Boy." He had 7 credits to his name, including 2013's "At Middleton," 2014's "Unbroken," and 2015's "Home."

His final credit was 2018's "Gotti," in which he starred opposite John Travolta and Kelly Preston.

He was 33 years old.