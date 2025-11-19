Padres Legend Randy 'Junkman' Jones Dead at 75

San Diego Padres legend Randy "Junkman" Jones -- the first pitcher from the organization to win the Cy Young Award -- passed away on Tuesday. He was 75.

The Padres announced Jones' death on Wednesday, mourning the left-handed pitcher who was the "cornerstone of our franchise for over five decades."

"Randy was committed to San Diego, the Padres, and his family," the team said. "He was a giant in our lives and our franchise history."

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Jones began his Major League career with San Diego in 1973 ... and went on to earn two All-Star nods, the 1976 N.L. Cy Young Award, among other accolades.

Jones -- who recorded 735 career strikeouts -- was honored by the franchise after he hung up his spikes. In 1997, his No. 35 jersey was retired. Two years later, he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Padres Hall of Fame.

Randy also pitched for the New York Mets in 1981 ... and then went on to coach, working with young players, including Barry Zito.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to his wife, Marie, and the entire Jones family during this difficult time," the Pirates said. "RJ will be greatly missed."