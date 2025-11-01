MLB Pitcher Yoervis Medina Dead at 37 After Reported Heart Attack

Former MLB pitcher Yoervis Medina has died following a reported medical episode.

Medina, who pitched for the Mariners and Cubs, suffered a heart attack and consequently crashed his car at a shopping center in his home country of Venezuela, according to local outlet Radio America.

The accident reportedly occurred Thursday night at the Via Veneto Shopping Center in the municipality of Naguanagua. He crashed into several parked cars, but no additional injuries have been reported.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners pitcher Yoervis Medina. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends 💙 pic.twitter.com/YR8KhBSaBa — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 31, 2025 @Mariners

The Mariners paid tribute to Medina upon learning of his sudden death, saying they were "saddened" and extending their "deepest sympathies" to his family and friends.

Medina made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2013 and played with them for 3 seasons before moving on to the Chicago Cubs.

He only made 5 appearances with the Cubs and was later claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who then traded him to the Philadelphia Phillies. He never pitched in the MLB again and was released in 2016.

He went on to play professional baseball in Europe.

Medina was 37 years old.