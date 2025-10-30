Lady Gaga's Grandmother Dead at 94

Lady Gaga's grandmother, Angelina Calderone Germanotta, has died ... TMZ has learned.

Angelina -- the mother of Gaga's dad, Joe Germanotta -- passed away on October 12, just days shy of her 95th birthday. A funeral for Angelina was held on October 17 in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Angelina was the matriarch of the Germanotta family and had a special bond with her superstar granddaughter. In fact, Gaga's full name -- Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta -- carries part of her late grandmother's name, a touching tribute Gaga has often said connects her to her family's legacy and Italian roots.

Back in 2021, when Gaga's two French bulldogs were kidnapped in a Hollywood ambush that left her dog walker critically injured, Angelina spoke to the New York Daily News, showing the world her strength and empathy.

"It's a cruel world we're living in," she said at the time. "I'm praying this young man recovers, and I hope the dogs are found safe and in good health. The family is devastated. It's very, very sad that we’re living in a world where this can happen."

Lady Gaga has not yet commented publicly on her grandmother's passing. We reached out to her rep ... so far, no word back.

Angelina was 94.