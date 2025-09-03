Lady Gaga Postpones Miami 'Mayhem' Concert After Vocal Strain

Lady Gaga stunned fans in Miami Wednesday night, pulling the plug on her Mayhem Ball concert just minutes before she was set to hit the stage.

The superstar took to her Instagram Stories to announce she was canceling her show at the Kaseya Center in Downtown Miami. In her lengthy post, Gaga explained she'd been battling vocal strain since rehearsals Tuesday and it worsened during her warmup Wednesday night.

Her doctor and vocal coach warned performing could cause permanent damage. "I want to be hardcore and push through for you, but I can't risk long-term harm to my vocal cords," she wrote, calling it a "hard and agonizing decision" but one she had to make to protect her voice.

She promised the Miami stop will be rescheduled as quickly as possible and begged fans for forgiveness, writing, "I love my fans so much, respect you, and hope you can accept my sincere, regretful apology."