Ex-MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr., Father Of Roberto & Sandy Jr., Dead At 81

Sandy Alomar Sr. -- the father of ex-MLB stars Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. -- has passed away at 81 years old.

The league confirmed the news on Monday ... after a local outlet in Puerto Rico reported the former California Angels star suffered a medical incident just a week prior to his 82nd birthday.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Major League player and coach Sandy Alomar Sr.



The Puerto Rico native played for six different teams across his 15-year playing career and was an American League All-Star for the Angels in 1970. He totaled 227 stolen bases

Alomar Sr. spent 15 years playing in the big leagues ... suiting up for six different teams. He finished his career with a .245 average, 13 home runs and 282 RBIs. While he didn't have much pop, Alomar Sr. was a threat on the basepath, stealing 227 bases during his career.

However, his baseball life didn't end there ... he spent time as a coach for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets after retiring from playing.

His two sons -- Roberto and Sandy Jr. -- both starred in The Show in the 1990s and early 2000s. Alomar Jr. was a six-time All-Star over 20 seasons, while Roberto earned 12 All-Star nods -- along with two World Series trophies.