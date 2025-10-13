Ex-MLB All-Star Sandy Alomar Sr., Father Of Roberto & Sandy Jr., Dead At 81
Sandy Alomar Sr. Ex-MLB All-Star Dead At 81 ... Roberto & Sandy Jr.'s Dad
Sandy Alomar Sr. -- the father of ex-MLB stars Roberto Alomar and Sandy Alomar Jr. -- has passed away at 81 years old.
The league confirmed the news on Monday ... after a local outlet in Puerto Rico reported the former California Angels star suffered a medical incident just a week prior to his 82nd birthday.
We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Major League player and coach Sandy Alomar Sr.— MLB (@MLB) October 13, 2025 @MLB
The Puerto Rico native played for six different teams across his 15-year playing career and was an American League All-Star for the Angels in 1970. He totaled 227 stolen bases,… pic.twitter.com/hNT9fcZx8I
Alomar Sr. spent 15 years playing in the big leagues ... suiting up for six different teams. He finished his career with a .245 average, 13 home runs and 282 RBIs. While he didn't have much pop, Alomar Sr. was a threat on the basepath, stealing 227 bases during his career.
However, his baseball life didn't end there ... he spent time as a coach for the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets after retiring from playing.
His two sons -- Roberto and Sandy Jr. -- both starred in The Show in the 1990s and early 2000s. Alomar Jr. was a six-time All-Star over 20 seasons, while Roberto earned 12 All-Star nods -- along with two World Series trophies.
RIP