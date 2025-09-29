Cleveland Guardians Smoke Cigarettes In Locker Room To Celebrate Division Title

Play video content X/@CleGuardians

The hottest team in MLB had a fitting celebration after clinching the AL Central championship on Sunday -- the Cleveland Guardians ripped heaters right in the locker room to cap off one of the wildest Septembers in league history!!

The Guards -- who were 15 1/2 games back on the Detroit Tigers for the division lead in July -- were finally able to celebrate their playoff berth following Sunday's walk-off victory over the Texas Rangers ... and while there was plenty of Miller Lites for the postgame festivities, there were also some Marlboros sprinkled throughout the bash, too.

Guards players Matt Festa, Slade Cecconi, Hunter Gaddis and more sparked up as the team celebrated the division title ... which is pretty uncommon among modern athletes, but we take it they aren't regular consumers.

Cigars, on the other hand, are a staple in celebratory matters ... so perhaps the dudes value buzz over taste.

"Cleveland is the best. I love Cleveland. It's my house, Cleveland is my house."



Jose Ramirez 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ntMHoNpjAE — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) September 29, 2025 @CleGuardPro

Cleveland's official X page also highlighted the smoky fun ... sharing a vid with the caption, "Smoking on that Central Pack."