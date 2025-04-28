Cleveland Guardians Apologize To Jarren Duran ... Over Fan Incident

The Cleveland Guardians are apologizing to Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran following a heated confrontation with a fan at the ballpark on Sunday ... after the spectator reportedly heckled him over his past suicide attempt.

The scene unfolded during the seventh inning of the matchup ... when Duran needed to be held back by umpires and other members of the Red Sox. According to Will Middlebrooks, the fan allegedly told Duran he "should have killed himself when he had the chance."

Umpires as well as Red Sox players and coaches held Jarren Duran back as he was confronting a fan who shouted something at him pic.twitter.com/t4hw2mGci5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 27, 2025 @JomboyMedia

Shortly after the final out, Cleveland released a statement ... saying it identified the fan in question and was working with the league on potential next steps.

"We recognize the gravity of the behavior at issue here and take very seriously conduct of this nature," the team said. "We apologize to the Red Sox organization, the player involved, fans in the area and are addressing the situation."

The Cleveland Guardians apologize to Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran for fan misconduct towards him during their game today. pic.twitter.com/SStwJ80a8l — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) April 27, 2025 @BNightengale

Earlier this month, Duran opened up about his struggles with mental health in the Netflix series, "The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox" ... and talked about almost taking his life.

"When you open yourself up like that, you're also opening yourself up to the enemies," he said. "But I have a good support staff around me along with teammates and coaches, which is awesome."

Boston manager Alex Cora was pleased with how the situation was handled.

"I think security did a good job of it. I think the fan, whatever he said or whatever was going on, security felt like he crossed the line and they kicked him out."

While the fan's identity isn't publicly known ... Duran made sure to put him on blast with an Instagram Story.