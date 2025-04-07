Red Sox Star Jarren Duran Reveals Suicide Attempt During 2022 Season

Boston Red Sox star outfielder Jarren Duran is opening up on the serious mental struggles he faced early in his career ... revealing it got so dark for him, he attempted suicide during the 2022 season.

Duran's battle with depression is documented on the new Netflix show, "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox" ... and in the fourth episode, the 28-year-old explained while he was facing criticism from spectators over his play on the field, he was even harder on himself.

"I was already hearing it from fans," Duran said on the show. "And what they said to me, [it was like], 'I've told myself 10 times worse in the mirror.' That was a really tough time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore ...."

"I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened," he continued. "So, to this day, I think God just didn't let me take my own life because I seriously don’t know why it didn't go off."

Duran explained he took the experience as a sign ... and learned to understand he's "here for a reason."

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy released a statement applauding Duran's courage to speak out on the subject.

"By opening up, he’s showing others who may be struggling that they’re not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK, it’s essential," he said.

Duran didn't just turn things around in his personal life, he also found the success he desired on the diamond, too -- in the 2023 season, he had a .295 batting average with 40 RBIs before a season-ending toe injury.

2024 was his best year in the big leagues to date ... he played in 160 games and logged a .285 average, 21 home runs and 75 RBIs. He also took home the All-Star Game MVP honors.