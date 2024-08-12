Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran Suspended Two Games For Using Anti-Gay Slur

Red Sox All-Star Jarren Duran has been suspended two games ... after he was caught on a hot mic hurling a homophobic slur at a fan during a game on Sunday.

Boston just announced the unpaid ban ... saying it consulted with the MLB before doling out the punishment.

Play video content Courtesy of MLB

The team added the salary that was owed to Duran for the two contests will now be donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

Duran's suspension, the Sox said, will start on Monday night ... when Boston takes on the Texas Rangers.

As we previously reported, Duran uttered the anti-gay language during the Red Sox's blowout loss to the Houston Astros at Fenway Park ... after a heckler told him he should swing "a tennis racket" while at the dish instead of a baseball bat.

Duran apologized several hours later, writing in a statement that his words were "truly horrific."

"I feel awful knowing how many people I offended and disappointed," he added.

The Sox said in a statement of their own Sunday night that they were sorry for Duran's behavior as well.