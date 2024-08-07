Tim Walz's Ex-Students Say He Protected them from Homophobic Bullies

Tim Walz's former students are crediting him with not only protecting them from vicious bullying ... but also teaching the bullies a life lesson.

Jacob Reitan, a student at Mankato West High School where the Minnesota Gov. and his wife Gwen taught in the '90s, raved about Walz being a role model ... saying he fought tooth and nail for inclusivity, showing both him and his bullies a better path.

Walz helped launch the school's first gay-straight alliance, and Jacob told MSNBC how his teacher stepped in to protect him and others who were targeted.

Jacob sees a sharp contrast between Walz and Trump, characterizing the latter as a "bully president."

Walz himself looked back on his days as a geography teacher ... saying in another TikTok vid he felt it was his duty as an older, white, straight, married football coach to stand in solidarity and protect the school’s LGBTQ+ community.

He made it clear he didn't tolerate hatred and he stood for a welcoming and understanding world ... as highlighted in another glowing X post about his teaching days, where the student made it clear he was all in for voting for Kamala/Walz.

A slew of yearbook pics of Walz are making the rounds online ... he was voted, "Most Inspiring," something the campaign is sure to eventually highlight.

Walz quickly won over loads of new fans when he hit the campaign rally trail Tuesday with Harris ... just hours after she announced him as her running mate.