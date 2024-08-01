Yankees Fan Called Homophobic Slur Before Knockout Smack, New Video Shows

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Yankees fan who knocked out a man outside of a Phillies game earlier this week was called a homophobic slur just prior to the vicious smack ... new video, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows.

In the footage, which was taken just outside of Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at some point during the Pinstripes' win over the Phils on Tuesday ... you can see a man in an Aaron Judge jersey in a heated argument with a guy in a black shirt moments before things turned violent.

Yankees fan slapped the soul outta Phillies dude for talking smack after Philly caught that L! What y'all think, justified or nah ? #PhillyVsYankees pic.twitter.com/Cq1gQTachN — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) July 31, 2024 @WORLDSTAR

The two appeared to be talking about a potential fight ... as the Judge supporter screamed he'd "dust" his competitor.

"How would you dust me?" the guy responded.

The men then traded more verbal barbs ... before the individual in the black shirt called the Judge fan a "f*****."

The vid then cuts out ... but as you can see in another clip from the area that was posted to social media -- the Yankees supporter eventually snapped at the man and slapped him so hard, he left him unconscious.

The Philadelphia Police Dept. tells us they are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation into things.