Victor Conte, Center Of MLB Steroid Scandal, Dead At 75 After Cancer Battle

Victor Conte, a central figure in one of the biggest scandals in American sports history, has died at the age of 75 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Conte's supplement company, SNAC, announced the sad news on Monday, writing ... "We are Heartbroken by the Passing of our Fearless Leader, SNAC Mastermind | SNAC CEO | Anti-Doping Advocate | Creator of ZMA | Former Tower of Power and Herbie Hancock Bassist, Victor Conte."

The post continued ... "We will Honor his Wishes. SNAC and his Legacy will Carry Forward, Strong and Forever. We LOVE you, Conte!"

Victor underwent treatment for cancer earlier in the year.

Conte's legacy is complicated.

In the early 2000s, he was in the middle of Major League Baseball's steroid scandal, which rocked the sport to its core. Conte ultimately admitted to providing dozens of athletes, from baseball and football players to track stars, with illegal performance-enhancing substances.

Years later, Victor became an anti-doping advocate ... and went on to work with several top athletes whom he advised on nutrition and supplementation.

In fact, we spoke with VC in 2024 shortly after Ryan Garcia was popped for an illegal substance after beating Devin Haney, who worked with Conte.