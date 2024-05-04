Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears' Ankle, Gypsy Rose, Victor Conte & Ryan Garcia

TMZ TV Hot Takes Britney Spears' Ankle ... Gypsy Rose, Victor Conte

May the Fourth be with you TMZers ... now, check out the best from TMZ's television programs from a long week ago in a studio not so far, far away.

TMZ Live

SERIOUS TROUBLE
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Britney Spears' swollen ankle she shared on Instagram after her scary hotel incident.

TMZ on TV

GYPSY JOINS THE TOUR!
Our "TMZ on TV" crew discusses Gypsy Rose Blanchard hopping on the TMZ Tour Bus and dining at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.

TMZ Sports

COMPLETELY DEBUNKED
And, Babcock and Mojo breakdown Balco mastermind-turned-anti-steroid activist Victor Conte saying he had nothing to do with Ryan Garcia's positive PED test on "TMZ Sports."

