TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney Spears' Ankle, Gypsy Rose, Victor Conte & Ryan Garcia
TMZ TV Hot Takes Britney Spears' Ankle ... Gypsy Rose, Victor Conte
May the Fourth be with you TMZers ... now, check out the best from TMZ's television programs from a long week ago in a studio not so far, far away.
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles discuss Britney Spears' swollen ankle she shared on Instagram after her scary hotel incident.
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew discusses Gypsy Rose Blanchard hopping on the TMZ Tour Bus and dining at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.
TMZ Sports
And, Babcock and Mojo breakdown Balco mastermind-turned-anti-steroid activist Victor Conte saying he had nothing to do with Ryan Garcia's positive PED test on "TMZ Sports."
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!