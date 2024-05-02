TMZ TV Hot Takes: Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears, George Santos, Travis Kelce
TMZ TV Hot Takes Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears ... George Santos, Travis Kelce
It's the middle of the week, and TMZ's got a whole bunch of clips to get you over the hump (day).
TMZ Live
TMZ Live
On "TMZ Live" ... Harvey and Charles analyze Britney Spears calling her sister Jamie Lynn a "bitch" in a rambling, somewhat incoherent video.
TMZ on TV
TMZ on TV
Our "TMZ on TV" crew talks George Santos jumping back to his drag queen persona for a Cameo.
TMZ Sports
TMZ Sports
And, our "TMZ Sports" crew talks Travis Kelce's comments on his historic contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Check your local listings for when TMZ is on in your area or catch up on past episodes!