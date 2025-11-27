TikTok Star Tini Younger Says She Miscarried One of Her Twins

TikTok star Tini Younger is dealing with a horrible tragedy ... she suffered a miscarriage and lost one of her twin babies.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The internet chef broke the bad news Wednesday night in an Instagram post with a series of photos showing her with her "sweet girl" Arya and her husband, Antoine Wright Jr.

In the caption, Tini wrote they lost Arya earlier this week after she had been pregnant for nearly 36 weeks. Even worse, Tini said, the twin girls were almost to term when she had a placental abruption.

That complication causes the placenta to partly or completely separate from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery. As a result, it decreases or blocks the baby's supply of oxygen and nutrients, which could be life-threatening to the baby and mother.

The good news, according to Tini, is that Arya's twin sister is "doing really good and breathing on her own." Tini also said, "Arya will always be celebrated" and "her sister will know she is a twin and has a beautiful twin sister."