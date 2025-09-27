Florence Welch Opens Up About Near Death Pregnancy Scare

Florence Welch -- lead singer of Florence & The Machine -- once nearly died from a shocking ectopic pregnancy back in 2023 ... and required emergency surgery in order to save her life.

The "Dog Days Are Over" singer revealed the shocking story in a recent interview with The Guardian and said it was the closest she's ever come to death ... describing how a few days after learning that she miscarried, she discovered the fertilized egg was implanted outside her uterus -- causing her fallopian tube to rupture and leading to severe internal bleeding.

Welch, now 39, recalled she found herself pregnant with her on-again, off-again guitarist boyfriend -- whose identity she chose to keep private -- in 2023, and at the time was set to headline the Cornwall Music Festival.

On the day of her performance, Welch remembered feeling sick, pale, and experiencing heavy bleeding and pain ... however she went on with the show.

Shortly after this performance, Welch announced on social media she would no longer be able to play her upcoming shows due to an emergency surgery that at the time she wasn't ready to get into, but mentioned it had saved her life.

The “Never Let Me Go” singer's physician had then discovered that her fallopian tube was ruptured and told the artist she had a "Coke can’s worth of blood" in her abdomen.