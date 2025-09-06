Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Expecting 2nd Baby After Revealing Past Miscarriages

Perrie Edwards is going to be a mom of 2!

The former Little Mix singer announced the exciting news of her new pregnancy on Instagram Saturday -- just weeks after she tearfully recalled experiencing miscarriages before and after the birth of her 4-year-old son Axel.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The adorable announcement clip shows Perrie turned away from the camera wearing a white T-shirt that reads ... "If he wanted to, he would" on the back. Then, she turns around to reveal her baby bump, plus the front of the shirt that reads "... And he did!"

The video ends with her fiancé, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and their son running up to give her some love. So sweet!

As mentioned above, Perrie revealed just last month on the "We Need to Talk" podcast that she lost a pregnancy early on before her son was born, plus one at 24 weeks -- a pregnancy that began while she was on tour with Little Mix.

She said she never vocalized her struggles because it was such a sad situation.