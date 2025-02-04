'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Reveals Girlfriend Suffered Miscarriage

Devastating news for "Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss and his girlfriend, Shannon -- she’s suffered a miscarriage.

Shaun tells TMZ that he and Shannon will have to try again for another child, adding the thought of becoming a dad gave him a new lease on life ... making the loss an indescribable disappointment.

Shaun told us a poor prognosis came from Shannon’s doctor last week, and they found out they lost the baby four days ago. But right now, he says the most important thing is Shannon's doing okay, and they’re in this together.

Finding out they were having a child was a happy accident, and Shaun says the feeling was amazing -- so they’re definitely going to try again.

We broke the news in December -- the couple was expecting their little one this summer, and they’d already picked out the name Charlie, no matter if it was a boy or a girl.

