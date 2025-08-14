Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Suffers Third Miscarriage This Year

By TMZ Staff
Published
ANOTHER TRAGIC LOSS
Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, are going through heartbreak for the third time this year -- 'cause she's just suffered another miscarriage.

On Thursday’s episode of "The Viall Files," Nick revealed why his usual co-host, Natalie, was MIA -- saying she was at home, focusing on healing both physically and emotionally, and there was no other way to put it other than "it f***ing sucks."

Nick explained having miscarriages back-to-back like this isn't normal -- and now they’re in the scary, uncharted territory of running tests ... hoping for answers, but at the same time, terrified of what those answers might be.

Nick assured fans Natalie’s “doing OK,” but admitted the ordeal has been an emotional whirlwind -- adding they’re holding tight to what matters most right now ... their 18-month-old daughter, River Rose.

It was only back in March that Natalie -- who tied the knot with Nick in 2024 -- revealed she’d suffered her second miscarriage ... with their first heartbreaking loss happening just two months earlier, in January.

