Vicki Gunvalson Approved Hot Mic Moment on Nick Viall Podcast to Be Released

Vicki Gunvalson clearly can roll with the punches ... even the jabs that came with her recent hot mic moment on Nick Viall's podcast that has fans buzzing.

vicki forgetting to cut the call after being on nick vialls podcast 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/VDsfOS3gMa — rhoc stan (@gunvalsonicon) December 3, 2024 @gunvalsonicon

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" OG tells TMZ … she gave her blessing for Nick's podcast team to use the now-viral recording where she forgot to hang up the call after their interview. She tells us Nick's side reached out before making the clip public ... and she played it cool. She says she honestly couldn’t remember what she said because she thought she’d already hung up ... so, go to town!

But Vicki has a condition. In exchange for the use of her momentary mishap, she had her team reach out to Nick's team on Wednesday, asking him to now appear on her podcast, "My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast."

While Vicki’s taken the situation in stride, she didn’t shy away from throwing a bit of shade telling us she still doesn’t know who Nick is, and feels he thinks he’s someone special.

Vicki told us the blunder happened simply because of her hectic schedule. She was having lunch at the beach in Mexico with her boyfriend, Michael when she recorded the podcast. She says she was juggling a hundred things -- like closing on a condo and two back-to-back meetings -- but her assistant insisted she still go on the podcast.

Despite the chaos, Vicki is unfazed. She says she approved it, so it’s all good and she’s ready to see if Nick will step up to the plate and join her podcast.