Nick Viall’s Wife Suffers Second Miscarriage

Nick Viall's wife has revealed she suffered her second miscarriage ... only a few months after her first.

Natalie Joy made the announcement in an emotional post on her Instagram Story on Sunday -- saying she miscarried "this past week."

She says while she and Nick were in the process of "mourning the loss of our second baby at the beginning of this year, I quickly and very unexpectedly found out I was pregnant again. It took some time for me to accept what had happened only to be handed another chance so easily and so fast."

Nick and Joy, who got married in 2024, had a baby girl, River Rose in February 2024 and in January they shared that Joy suffered her first miscarriage.

In her post on Sunday she opened up saying ... "Eventually, I found so much happiness. We were finally in a place of complete and utter gratitude. [Then], this past week, I miscarried again. I underwent a D&C this time, which was harder than I imagined."