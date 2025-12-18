Natalee Holloway Killer Joran van der Sloot Attempts Suicide in Prison

Tries to End His Life in His Prison Cell

Joran van der Sloot -- the man who confessed to killing Natalee Holloway after her 2005 disappearance -- reportedly tried to commit suicide in prison Saturday.

According to Peruvian news outlet La Republica ... Joran -- who is incarcerated at the maximum security Challapalca Prison -- was found hanging from a strip of blanket in his cell while guards were distributing breakfast.

The 38-year-old Dutch national was reportedly taken to the infirmary, where he was nursed back to stable condition.

According to the outlet, officials said the manner in which guards found Joran "suggested a possible suicide attempt."

Joran is serving a 28-year sentence in Peru for the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores in 2010. While Joran finally admitted in 2023 to killing Natalee as well, he's never been charged with her murder ... because the crime was committed in Aruba, where the statute of limitations has passed.

In the U.S., Joran was charged with attempting to sell information to Natalee's family about where her remains are ... which basically equated to extortion.

He's set to do a 20-year bid in the U.S. once he's done his time in Peru.