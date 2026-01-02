Tommy Lee Jones and Family Release Statement in Wake of Victoria's Death

Victoria Jones' father Tommy Lee Jones and the rest of her family have released a statement in the aftermath of her passing.

The statement reads, "We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

As you know ... San Francisco Fire Department officers were called to the Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday morning for a reported medical emergency.

When they arrived, they found Victoria and pronounced her dead. The scene was then turned over to San Franscico Police and the Medical Examiner's Officer for further investigation.

We've learned Victoria had multiple run-ins with the law over the years ... including an arrest for drug possession -- which is especially noteworthy given dispatch audio indicates she may have overdosed.

Victoria was Tommy Lee's only daughter ... he also has a son named Austin Jones. Both of them are from his marriage to Kimberlea Cloughley.

She was 34.

RIP