Tommy Lee Jones' Daughter Suffered Suspected OD, Dispatch Audio Reveals

Tommy Lee Jones' daughter, Victoria, was found dead at a California hotel on New Year's Day ... and the call came into police as a suspected drug overdose.

TMZ broke the story ... Victoria was discovered inside the swanky Fairmont San Francisco early Thursday at 2:52 AM. Upon arrival, paramedics conducted an assessment, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

In Broadcastify dispatch audio, obtained by TMZ, the call for the incident came in as a "code 3 for the overdose, color change."

A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department told TMZ ... at approximately 3:14 AM, their officers responded to the hotel regarding a report of a deceased person. At the scene, officers met with paramedics, who declared the adult female dead.

The Medical Examiner arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. At this time, the cause of death remains unknown, and officials have not released additional details.

We've reached out to a rep for Jones ... so far, no word back.