Andy Dick Checks Himself Into Rehab Facility Outside L.A.

Checking Himself in This Afternoon

After Andy Dick's drug overdose this week provoked panicked concern among friends, he's checked himself into rehab … Dick himself tells TMZ.

Andy tells TMZ he is currently entering a rehabilitation facility in the Palm Springs, California area.

Andy was very animated on the phone with us … he's cracking jokes and it's clear he's ready to commit to clean up … he tells us he's grateful to be getting help.

Andy tells us … "Jenny Gimenez is my sister who saved me with Tim” … Tim Ryan is Jen’s husband. They’re both sober.

Jennifer was on "Celebrity Rehab" with Andy. They’ve been friends for 20 years.