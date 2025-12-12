Andy Dick Checks Himself Into Rehab Facility Outside L.A.
After Andy Dick's drug overdose this week provoked panicked concern among friends, he's checked himself into rehab … Dick himself tells TMZ.
Andy tells TMZ he is currently entering a rehabilitation facility in the Palm Springs, California area.
Andy was very animated on the phone with us … he's cracking jokes and it's clear he's ready to commit to clean up … he tells us he's grateful to be getting help.
Andy tells us … "Jenny Gimenez is my sister who saved me with Tim” … Tim Ryan is Jen’s husband. They’re both sober.
Jennifer was on "Celebrity Rehab" with Andy. They’ve been friends for 20 years.
Jenny and Tim tell TMZ they got Andy a "full ride scholarship offer" because of their connections to the center … meaning his stay won't be on his own dime.