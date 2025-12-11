Andy Dick Says He's Not Going to Rehab Despite Overdose

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy Dick had everyone worried after suffering a drug overdose on the streets of Hollywood this week ... but he’s making it pretty clear he’s not planning to seek out any professional help.

The troubled comedian invited a TMZ photographer into his L.A. home Wednesday and he straight-up told us he’s not going to rehab -- offering up that answer only after he first posed the question hypothetically to himself, his buddies, and back to us -- even though we’re the ones who brought it up.

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy’s clearly had two solid pals by his side through all this ... and he knows it, telling us all he really needs right now is to stay surrounded by his real friends.

You gotta catch our video though -- 'cause things aren’t exactly breezy with his pals, who admit they didn’t expect to be looking out for him this hard.

But Andy and his crew did tell us one celeb who reached out to check on him -- Edward Furlong. So hit the vid to hear how that call went down!