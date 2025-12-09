Andy Dick Suffers Apparent Overdose in Hollywood, LAPD Responds

Andy Dick is in dire straits ... the troubled comedian suffered an apparent drug overdose on the street, prompting people to rush to his aid to save his life.

TMZ has exclusively obtained pics of Andy slumped over on cement stairs outside a building in Hollywood in broad daylight Tuesday. As you can see, Andy is completely out of it with his signature spectacles lying on the ground in front of him.

Eyewitnesses tell us several of Andy's friends ran up to him to try to revive him with one screaming at Andy to "wake up." Other people called an ambulance.

We're told a bystander shouted for someone to grab Narcan, a life saving medication used to reverse the affects of opioid overdoses, and Andy was administered the shot.

A rep for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells TMZ ... they responded to the location for an overdose involving a 59 year old man. The rep said the man was not transported to a hospital.

Often times when Narcan is administered to drug users, they regain consciousness and refuse medical attention, walking away to go about their business.

It's no secret Andy's been dealing with substance abuse for years and has had numerous run ins with the law.

The Los Angeles Police Department was also called to the scene after receiving the same overdose call.