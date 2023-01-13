Andy Dick Arrested For Public Intoxication, Failure To Register As Sex Offender

More legal trouble for Andy Dick ... and it all started with alcohol.

Andy was arrested early Friday morning in Lake Elsinore, CA after sheriff's deputies say they got a call about an intoxicated person.

Law enforcement says when deputies arrived, Andy was showing signs of being drunk ... and he was arrested without incident.

Sheriffs say they checked Andy's records during the arrest and determined he was a registered sex offender who was not up to date on his registration ... so he got dinged for that too.

Andy was ultimately booked into a detention center on two charges ... being under the influence of alcohol in public and failing to register as a sex offender.

The sheriff's department says they are still investigating.

Play video content 5/11/22 YouTube/ Captain Content's RV