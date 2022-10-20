Andy Dick Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Power Tools

Andy Dick is facing a felony burglary charge in California after getting arrested yet again ... this time cops say he was stealing power tools from someone's garage.

The Santa Barbara Police Department tells TMZ ... officers busted Andy on Oct. 13, after responding to a report of a burglary in progress at a home.

Andy had removed several power tools from a home under construction, according to cops ... and they say they caught him red-handed trying to flee the property. The homeowner told police they don't know Andy, and he definitely didn't have permission to be there.

Since then, the Santa Barbara County D.A. has charged Andy with first-degree residential burglary, and he's pled not guilty -- however, one week later, he's still locked up.

We're told he is in the Santa Barbara County Jail waiting for someone to bond him out. His bail was set at $50K.

Play video content 5/11/22 YouTube/ Captain Content's RV

It's the second arrest for Andy in the last 6 months ... as we first told you, he was busted in May and accused of sexual battery and the arrest was live-streamed.