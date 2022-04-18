Gun Pulled During Andy Dick Live Stream, Cops Make Welfare Check

Play video content Wappy Flanker

Andy Dick got a visit from cops after a guy he's living with angrily whipped out a gun while they were live on the web.

Here's the deal ... Andy's been staying with a YouTube personality in Las Vegas, who calls himself the Wappy Flanker, and things went awry over the weekend during their live stream. We're told a third man went over to Wappy's place, and an argument broke out.

That's when Wappy pulls out a gun, and threateningly tells the visitor to beat it. In the video, you hear Andy telling his host, "Don't shoot the gun."

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... police received a call from someone who was watching the live stream, and cops went to the home Saturday for a welfare check.

We're told police spoke to Andy and the man who pulled the gun ... and Andy told cops he was fine, and wanted to keep staying at the home. Officers left without citing or arresting anyone.

It appears this isn't the first time a gun has shown up in the live stream ... a day earlier, video shows the Wappy Flanker with a gun on his waistband while Andy shoos off a guy recruiting him to stream an RV trip.

The troubled comedian appears to be sleeping on a cot in the living room ... and the live stream is seeking donations for Andy. 🤷🏽‍♂️