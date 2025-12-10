Andy Dick Says He Overdosed After Smoking Crack Cocaine

Play video content TMZ.com

Andy Dick is getting real about his frightening drug overdose ... telling us he smoked crack cocaine because he doesn't "mind doing a little crack every now and then."

The troubled comedian invited a TMZ photographer into his L.A. home Wednesday to chat about his brush with death on a Hollywood street the day before.

Play video content

As everyone knows, Andy was caught on video slumped over on cement stairs outside a building in Hollywood as two friends rushed to his aid to bring him back from the brink. One of the men is seen screaming at Andy to "wake up" while the other administers a shot of Narcan -- a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

Andy kicked off Wednesday's interview by telling our cameraman he's now "100 percent fine." Then he changed his answer to "110 percent," while flanked on either side by his buddies -- both of whom were featured in the overdose video.

Our cameraman then asked what happened Tuesday and Andy let one of his friends take center stage. The dude starts talking about the day, and then Andy cuts him off when the convo turns to one of his other down-on-his-luck friends ... who he says he'd just met at the time.

Andy said he sat down next to the guy who whipped out some crack and, from that point forward, everything went downhill. Andy said he needed "a little bit of that," referring to the crack. Andy then delivered this stunning quote, "I don't mind doing some crack every now and then."