Andy Dick Drinks Alcohol From Morning to Night, Doesn't Do Drugs as Much

Andy Dick may have overdosed on crack earlier this week ... but, we've learned he actually drinks alcohol more often than he uses drugs -- with vodka being his drink of choice.

Multiple sources who have known Andy for years tell TMZ ... the comedian can easily drink more than a fifth of vodka a day ... taking swigs basically from the time he wakes up until the time he eventually hits the hay.

We're told he never has to pay for his alcohol ... because enablers around him will always provide it to him -- making it easy for the troubled comedian to get hammered.

Our sources say people around him will cut his alcohol consumption down by taking a water bottle and filling the top with vodka -- about a shot's worth. However, they leave water in the rest of the bottle to dilute the alcohol.

The people in his life do this to try and keep him stable, we're told ... and to basically keep Andy from getting wasted too quickly.

We broke the story ... sharing video of Andy slumped over on the street earlier this week while bystanders administered Narcan -- a medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose -- to the passed out star. Paramedics responded to the scene ... but Andy wasn't taken to the hospital.

