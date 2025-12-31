Matthew Perry's Unmarked Grave Gets Plaque 2 Years After His Death

Crypt Marker Seen For First Time

Two years after the tragic death of film and TV star Matthew Perry, his previously unmarked final resting place has a new plaque to commemorate the actor ... new pics show.

His unmarked private crypt at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in the Hollywood Hills had a bronze plaque recently added, honoring the late actor as a "Much Loved Friend." It includes his full name -- Matthew Langford Perry ... and his dates of birth and death -- August 19, 1969 - October 28, 2023.

The long wait is common practice as bronze plaques take some time to finish, and the family initially left the grave blank for privacy reasons.

Perry's crypt is situated in the secluded Sanctuary of Treasured Love section, near other stars like Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

As you know ... Perry fell unconscious and drowned in his hot tub in 2023 after suffering a drug overdose.