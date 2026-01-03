Bryan Kohberger's Sister Reveals She Gave Him Drawing of Heart He Held at Sentencing

Sister Says Family Sent Him Message of Support at Sentencing

Bryan Kohberger's sister is finally speaking out ... admitting she sent him a hand-drawn picture to show his family hadn't abandoned him.

Melissa Kohberger sat down for a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times published Saturday ... and, she revealed she drew him a heart he was seen looking at during his sentencing, which tabloids referred to as a "creepy drawing."

The black heart picture was apparently a photocopied version of what she'd drawn which originally had a ton of vibrant colors. She says it was a sign of support from her to show him she still loved him.

Melissa says the family is still working to reconcile the brother and son they knew in Bryan with the person who could break into a home and slaughter all four people inside.

While Melissa says she thought at length about not having her brother around for the holidays, she notes her loss pales in comparison to the loss the families of the victims deal with every day.

She prays for the victims and their families, Melissa tells NYT ... and she even added their birthdays to her digital calendar in order to keep them in her thoughts.

Melissa also revealed she and Bryan discussed the murders before he was arrested ... telling the outlet she initially thought Kohberger might be in danger because he wasn't the type to lock his doors.

As you know ... Kohberger pled guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in July -- and controversially received a life sentence instead of the death penalty.

Play video content

During sentencing, family members of the victims tore into Kohberger ... giving fiery speeches in the court -- with some dark jokes peppered in as well.