Bryan Kohberger's Lawyers Argue He Shouldn't Have to Pay Restitution

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys say their client shouldn't have to pay $27K in restitution ... thought it appears he may still have to pay for the cost of the urns and other funeral expenses for his victims.

The convicted murderer's legal team was back in court Wednesday ... with Elisa Massoth leading the argument claiming Kohberger shouldn't have to pay up -- because the families of his victims already received tons of money from GoFundMe accounts they set up for travel and accommodation expenses.

The proceedings had a wrinkle thrown in immediately when Prosecutor Bill Thompson admitted he thought money agreed upon in the plea agreement could be used to reimburse victims in the case for travel expenses ... however, that's not allowed, and Thompson copped to the mistake, essentially withdrawing his request for $27K.

Thompson did fire off at Kohberger's side's claim that he couldn't afford to pay the restitution ... claiming he's already received money from an outside actor and claiming a current inability to pay isn't locked -- he could come into money in the future to pay restitution.

Massoth responded by saying a future ability to pay is based entirely on speculation, and Kohberger isn't able to pay for any expenses ... even about $3K worth of urns -- funeral expenses which Kohberger agreed to pay in the plea deal he took.

The judge said he will enter his opinion in the coming days after a fiery back-and-forth with Massoth.

If you don't know, Kohberger already agreed to pay $250K in criminal fines plus another $80K to be split four ways among the families of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

His lawyers aren't contesting these payments ... they're contesting an additional $27K -- $20K for Kaylee's family and $7K for Madison's mom -- to pay for the aforementioned travel expenses.

As you know ... Kohberger pled guilty to the four murders over the summer to avoid the death penalty -- a controversial plea deal decried by many, including the victims' families.

Kohberger's been locked up in Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna -- a small town southwest of Boise -- since pleading guilty ... and, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for the guy, who has complained to the state about receiving taunts from fellow inmates.