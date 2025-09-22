Cops Release More Photos From Bryan Kohberger Murder House
Bryan Kohberger New Photos From Inside Idaho Murder House
Here's a fresh batch of crime scene photos from the Idaho home where Bryan Kohberger brutally murdered four college students.
Cops in the Gem State just released 10 never-before-seen images from inside the Moscow home where Kohberger murdered Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin with a Ka-Bar knife.
There are overturned stools in the kitchen, a possible print, leftover remnants of a party, an old-school camera, a portable speaker and an image of a sliding glass door where Kohberger might have made his entrance and escape.
No blood in these photos, but we've already seen the gore ... and this gives folks more of a grasp on the interior of the home, and what all was inside.
As you know ... back in July, Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders. He pled guilty, avoiding the death penalty.