Cops Release More Photos From Bryan Kohberger Murder House

Here's a fresh batch of crime scene photos from the Idaho home where Bryan Kohberger brutally murdered four college students.

Cops in the Gem State just released 10 never-before-seen images from inside the Moscow home where Kohberger murdered Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin with a Ka-Bar knife.

There are overturned stools in the kitchen, a possible print, leftover remnants of a party, an old-school camera, a portable speaker and an image of a sliding glass door where Kohberger might have made his entrance and escape.

No blood in these photos, but we've already seen the gore ... and this gives folks more of a grasp on the interior of the home, and what all was inside.

