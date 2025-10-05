Bryan Kohberger's Boring Life Behind Bars Revealed, All About The Commissary

Bryan Kohberger must be ready to slit his wrists over his small, pathetic existence in the Idaho prison where he's spending the rest of his natural born life.

TMZ obtained official records from the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) detailing Kohberger's concerns and day-to-day life behind bars — and it all just feels terribly mundane.

Case in point ... Kohberger — who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing 4 University of Idaho students — filled out and submitted 3 "Resident Concern Forms" to staff at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in July and August 2025.

On July 27, Kohberger wrote to staff he was unable to access JPay — a system that facilitates sending money to an inmate's trust account — so he could make a full commissary order -- his one major task that day given that he's mostly confined to his cell.

A correctional officer soon responded, telling Kohberger that it takes some time to get set up on JPay after getting moved to a new lockup. Kohberger was transferred from county jail to his current state prison around July 25 after he was sentenced to 4 life terms.

The snoozefest continued for Kohberger on August 13 with the killer scribbling on a "Concern" form that he "put in a supply request and never received the supply bag." A staff member replied to Kohberger, reminding him supply requests are typically completed on Sundays. Zzzzzzzzz.

Then, on August 18, Kohberger picked up his pen again since he had nothing better to do and wrote a thank you note to a Sgt. Martin "for the printouts and bubble sheets for commissary." He also let Martin know all of his JPay headaches were gone because he was finally able to access the system.

As if that's not boring enough ... Kohberger's life gets even worse when you factor in his restrictive housing unit, where he lives in a single cell and is moved around in restraints, according to the IDOC.

Prison officials add ... the 30-year-old Kohberger is allowed to shower every other day and spend one hour each day at outdoor recreation.