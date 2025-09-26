Bryan Kohberger Turned Away From Costco Hours After Idaho Murders, on Video

Play video content NewsNation's Banfield

A Costco membership checker faced down Bryan Kohberger and lived to tell the tale ... 'cause new video shows a woman booting the quadruple-murderer from the popular wholesale chain!

New video has surfaced from November 13, 2022 -- mere hours after Kohberger butchered Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin -- and it shows the confessed killer strolling inside a Clarkston, Washington Costco as if nothing happened.

Kohberger gives a little head nod to the greeter at the front of the store, but she stops him and apparently asks for proof of membership. The greeter then seemingly tells Kohberger he needs to leave if he doesn't have one.

Kohberger still tries to talk his way inside or so it seems ... but the greeter stands firm and sends him packing -- booting him from the store.

Kohberger is then seen driving off in a white car and heading to an Albertsons Grocery, where he parks and enters the store. He walks around shopping and buys something at the self-checkout kiosk.

Of course, no one could've known Kohberger snuck into the house near the University of Idaho -- about 30 miles from the Costco -- hours before the clip was taken to murder the four students ... and, it's rather eerie to watch Bryan go about his normal routine after committing such horrific crimes.

Kohberger pled guilty to the four murders back in July and received four consecutive life sentences ... though he ultimately avoided the death penalty.