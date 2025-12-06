Mass Killer Bryan Kohberger's Cookie Christmas Extravaganza Behind Bars

Bryan Kohberger is spending Christmas behind bars -- and the murderous Grinch of 4 college students is getting a much-deserved lump of coal this year instead of the average holiday prison perks, except for some cookies.

Here's the scoop ... Idaho's most infamous mass killer is incarcerated in long-term restrictive housing at Idaho Maximum Security Institution, so he has very little access to any activities, according to Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic, a spokeswoman for the Department of Correction.

Kuzeta-Cerimagic said Kohberger and his fellow inmates in the restrictive unit are shuffled around in shackles, making it harder for correction officers to move them about the prison for special Xmas activities.

During the holidays, St. Vincent de Paul -- a charity organization -- runs a program called “Cookies for Corrections”, and they deliver donated boxes of cookies to every Idaho Department of Correction facility, including the Idaho Maximum Security Institution. Among the cookies, there are some famous brand names, such as Oreo, Chips Ahoy, and Nutter Butter (perfect for Kohberger).

Play video content

Of course, Kohberger made the inmate list to receive the cookies despite butchering 4 University of Idaho students with a knife and landing in prison for life.

Speaking of food ... the prison menu consists of "Holiday Turkey Roast" ... but since Kohberger is a strict vegan, he'll probably go for the "Holiday Stuffed Pepper" -- paired with vegan mashed potatoes and vegan pumpkin pie.