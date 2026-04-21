Kylie Jenner Sued for National Origin & Religious Discrimination by Former Housekeeper

Kylie Jenner just wrapped up 2 weekends of partying at Coachella ... and has returned to a lawsuit from a former housekeeper who claims she was subject to discrimination over religion and national origin.

According to the legal docs, filed last week in Los Angeles by Angelica Vasquez and obtained by TMZ, Angelica claims she started working for Kylie as a housekeeper at her Beverly Hills residence on September 10, 2024, and then was moved to her Hidden Hills residence one week later, where she says she reported to a woman named Elsi and head housekeeper Patsy.

Angelica claims she was "treated with hostility and exclusion" as soon as she began her employment and was "subjected to severe and pervasive harassment" by Patsy, Elsi, and other staff members. Specifically, she alleges she was "belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers" due to her race, national origin, and religious beliefs.

Angelica, who says she is Salvadoran and Catholic, claims she was told "Catholics are horrible people" and was mocked or intimidated about her immigration status. She also claims comments were made to her that alluded to people of her background being deported from America.

In addition to the alleged bullying, Angelica claims she was assigned the worst tasks, purposely excluded from the housekeeping team, and had fingers snapped at her and was shouted at routinely. She even claims a supervisor threw hangers at her while reprimanding her on one occasion after she complained about the treatment.

Angelica alleges she developed anxiety and "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder" due to the working conditions, which got her bullied further .... and says she eventually had to resign in August 2025 when she says her complaints went unaddressed.

Angelica is seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress, and more ... plus she wants punitive damages.

Sources familiar with Kylie's household tell TMZ the plaintiff was a junior housekeeping employee who had attendance issues, among other workplace concerns.