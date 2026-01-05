Nicolás Maduro's Nike Tracksuit He Wore Landing In U.S. Sells Out
Nicolás Maduro Arrest Outfit Breaks The Internet!!!
Nobody -- and we mean nobody -- thought fashion would enter the chat after ousted Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro got scooped up by U.S. forces... but the internet did what it does best, turning his landing-day tracksuit into a sold-out hot commodity!
Yep, that grey Nike Tech Fleece jacket and matching joggers retailing at $140 flew off shelves within hours of Donald Trump posting the now-viral Truth Social pic of Maduro being transported on the USS Iwo Jima to NYC on Saturday.
The memes are everywhere online -- Maduro in that tracksuit, fit pics and all, making the rounds online like it’s a full-blown fashion rollout.
And yeah, it does look comfy... but LBR -- it’s probably the last time he’s gonna be comfortable for a long while!
As you know, Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were both indicted on drug and weapons charges -- and on Monday, the couple was hauled from a NYC detention facility to federal court, where their initial appearances are expected to be quick, no-frills, and strictly procedural.