Nicolás Maduro's Nike Tracksuit He Wore Landing In U.S. Sells Out

Nobody -- and we mean nobody -- thought fashion would enter the chat after ousted Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro got scooped up by U.S. forces... but the internet did what it does best, turning his landing-day tracksuit into a sold-out hot commodity!

Yep, that grey Nike Tech Fleece jacket and matching joggers retailing at $140 flew off shelves within hours of Donald Trump posting the now-viral Truth Social pic of Maduro being transported on the USS Iwo Jima to NYC on Saturday.

The memes are everywhere online -- Maduro in that tracksuit, fit pics and all, making the rounds online like it’s a full-blown fashion rollout.

And yeah, it does look comfy... but LBR -- it’s probably the last time he’s gonna be comfortable for a long while!

