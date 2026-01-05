Nicolás Maduro And Wife Seen in Shackles Being Brought to NYC Courthouse
Nicolas Maduro, Cilia Flores Handcuffed, Shackled for First Court Appearance
Ousted Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, will face justice Monday morning for alleged drug trafficking and other serious crimes — as they are transported from an NYC detention facility to a federal courthouse.
FOX News filmed the couple — wearing handcuffs and shackles — being led by heavily-armed federal agents into a helicopter for the short flight from Brooklyn to lower Manhattan, where they will make their first appearances in court after being indicted.
After the helicopter landed at a heliport, Maduro and Flores were escorted to an armored truck, which drove them to the courthouse. Maduro is charged with narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and other offenses. Flores faces charges including cocaine importation conspiracy and possession of machine guns.
Their initial appearances are expected to be short with no witness testimony. While it's unclear if the defendants will enter a plea, the judge will set a next court date and discuss possible pretrial release.